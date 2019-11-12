The North Face recently launched its Holiday Gift Guide with an array of new items for you to enjoy this season. They have an array of gift ideas for the entire family as well as budget-friendly options. This gift guide has you prepared for every adventurer on your list. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Gifts for Him

One of our favorite items on the list is the Gordon Lyons 1/4 Zip Pullover. I love this style of pullover because it’s classic. It can be worn on its own for a fashionable look or layered during cool weather. It has a really fashionable chest logo and comes in a variety of color options. This pullover is priced at $89 and would make a great gift idea for any man in your life.

Looking for a jacket? The Jester Coat is a very stylish option and best of all, it’s reversible. This jacket features a bomber fit and a stylish quilted design. It has a chest logo on both sides and two front zippered pockets. This style is really two jackets in one. Better yet, it’s also water-repellant and is priced at $149.

Gifts for Her

The North Face Holiday Gift Guide is filled with stylish jackets. However, for women, our favorite style is the Arctic Park II Jacket that’s priced at $299. Featuring a luxurious faux fur hood that really makes it stand out and a longer length for a chic appearance. With over 1,800 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from The North Face customers. This would be a nice option for snow outing with a water-resistant shell and its insulation will promote warmth. It also has an elastic at the waist create a flattering shape for warmth without weight.

Sherpa material has been very popular this year and the Campshire Full-Zip Jacket is a great way to style this trend. This cozy jacket is versatile to wear with jeans or leggings alike and it’s available in several color options. I also really like that this sherpa has the same material on the outside as the inside for warmth. You can pick up this style for $120.

Gift Ideas Under $100

Finally, The North Face has a list of gift ideas under $100. Since the temperatures are dropping, the Waffle Beanie would be a wonderful gift idea. This stylish beanie is priced at just $29 and it features a close knit fabric to add warmth. Best of all, both men and women can enjoy this style.

Which item from the gift guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide with over 100 items from top brands.

