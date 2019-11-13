Anker Nebula projectors get pre-Black Friday discounts from $154

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector for $153.99 shipped when promo code KJNEBLA2 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $150 for this model. This is $6 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s Prizm II projector delivers a full HD picture with 1080p compatibility up to 120-inches. There’s a built-in speaker, HDMI input, and more all available here. Automatic keystone correction is an important feature, meaning that you won’t have to fiddle around with settings every time you move it. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

We also spotted the more portable Nebula Capsule for $252.99 shipped when promo code KJOCTFM1 is used during checkout. It typically sells for closer to $300. This model offers many of the same features as the model above, but in a more compact form factor. We spent some time with Anker’s Nebula Capsule lineup and found it to be a great portable option. Amazon customers largely agree.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Anker Nebula Prizm II features:

Full HD Picture: Place in virtually any room to enhance your favorite shows or movies with a native full HD 1080p 40″-120″ picture. (Recommended for use in low-light environments).

Built-In Speaker: Dual drivers deliver balanced audio through left and right speaker grilles, pumping out a deep, immersive bass sound.

Keystone Correction: Horizontal and vertical (±40°) adjustment ensures a clear picture from any distance or angle.

