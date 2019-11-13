Nokia’s new 7.2 128GB Smartphone includes a SIM card kit at $329 ($410 value)

B&H currently offers the Nokia 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month SIM Card Kit for $329 shipped. Usually selling for $349 at Amazon, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen so far and good for an overall 20% savings when you consider the $60 value of the SIM kit. Nokia’s new 7.2 Android smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with HDR10 support, as well as a three-camera setup comprised of 48MP quad-pixel, a 5MP depth sensing, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. This handset runs Android Pie out of the box, but Nokia also promises you’re looking at two or more years of software updates. Having just been released last month, so far it carries a 3.8/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car, or just aim to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset. Or if you don’t think the included 128GB of storage will cut it, Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for under $20 is another great way to use some of the leftover cash.

While you’re shopping for Android devices, be sure to take a look at T-Mobile’s upcoming Samsung-centered Holiday Deals which arrive early with BOGO S10/Note 10 and more.

Nokia 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone features:

Marrying form and function, the Nokia 7.2 128GB Smartphone wraps a triple-camera array powered by ZEISS optics, and a 6.3″ Full HD+ display within a sleek and stylish glass and polymer composite shell. The body is stronger than regular polycarbonate, yet lighter than aluminum. On the front and back, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass gives you a smooth and strong finish that’s comfortable to hold. The light-diffusing sating back glass gives a signature refraction pattern meant to honor the heritage of Finnish glass making.

