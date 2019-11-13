Just $56 snags Tenda’s 2-node 802.11.ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Tenda 2-node 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW3) for $56.10 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within a buck or two of the lowest price we have tracked. This mesh network solution delivers up to 1200Mbps performance alongside coverage that can span 3,000-square feet. Everything can be managed using the Tenda app, which is available on iOS and Android. Rated 4/5 stars.

While wireless connectivity is easily the most convenient way to use mobile devices, running a wire is excellent for devices that don’t move like desktops, Apple TV, and more. For this reason, you may want to consider picking up TP-Link’s 5-port Ethernet Switch. At $10, this provides you with enough additional ports to cover most devices in even the busiest room at home.

Don’t forget that NETGEAR’s 802.11ac router and extender bundle is still on sale. You’d typically spend around $120, but the savings we found drops expense to $95.

Tenda 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

The most cost-effective choice of mesh: the mesh Wi-Fi System comes with 2-Pack MW3 built in seamless roaming and real-mesh Tech, bringing you whole home Wi-Fi coverage, as well as fast and stable Internet access. + real mesh tech ensure smooth streaming, gaming, downloading, and uninterrupted video chat at the same time. It’s simple to set up with pre-configuration and easy to manage with Tenda APP.

