Bose’s SoundSport In-Ear Headphones hit a new low of $34 in multiple colors

- Nov. 14th 2019 1:34 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for iPhone in Charcoal or Energy Green and Android in Charcoal for $34 shipped. For comparison, these normally went for $59 and have more recently been closer to $50. This beats our last mention by $5 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These headphones are great for those who still use 3.5mm-compatible devices, offering up Bose’s signature sound quality with in-ear styling. There are also in-line controls that let you change the track, volume, play/pause, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the in-ear style and Bose namesake and save big. Vogek has a pair of over-ear headphones for $13 Prime shipped. While the Bose SoundSport are great for those who are at the gym working out, Vogek’s offering is perfect for people who prefer a more comfortable listening experience.

Don’t forget about our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup, which today is headlined by a USB-C PD power bank at $19.

Bose SoundSport In-ear Headphones feature:

  • Deep, clear sound enhanced by exclusive TriPort technology for crisp highs and natural-sounding lows.Connectivity Technology: Wired
  • Proprietary Stay Hear tips, in three sizes, conform to your ear’s shape to stay comfortably in place all day
  • Sweat- and weather-resistant; engineered and tested for lasting quality and durability;Case:8.4 cm H x 8.4 cm W x 2.8 cm
  • Inline microphone and remote for easy switching between calls and music with select iPhone models

