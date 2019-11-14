Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz 18W 10000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $19, more

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 18W 10000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank for $18.99 Prime shipped when code K9B28TS8 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Featuring a USB-C PD port, you’ll be able to supply 18W of power to a connected device or recharge the power bank itself from a wall outlet. You’ll also find a 2.4A USB-A port for powering up other devices. And with a 10000mAh battery, this will be able to refuel your iPhone 11 or other smartphone several times over. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 230 customers.

A palm-sized 10000mAh portable charger, now with 18W Power Delivery to fast charge your USB-C devices. Less time waiting for power juice, more time having fun.

This portable phone charger comes with two cables: USB A to USB C cable and USB C to USB C cable, and can fast charge your mobile devices at an optimized speed via the USB A port and USB C port at the same time. Smaller than a credit card and lightweight as a baseball. Fits perfectly in your palm, pocket and purse as an every-day-carry charger.

