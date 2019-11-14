After seeing the massive Walmart flyer this morning, we are turning our attention to the Lowe’s Black Friday 2019 ad. Chock full of deals on just about any tool you could ever need; it also features some of the best holiday decor/Christmas tree deals we have tracked thus far as well as vacuums, kids’ toys, and much more. Head below for a closer look at the 14-page ad.

Lowe’s Black Friday 2019 Store Hours & More:

Brick and mortar Lowe’s locations will be opening at 6 am with select doorbuster deals only available in-store on November 29th (Black Friday). Details are still a little bit thin for the online deal start times, but there is mention of a November 28th through December 4th time frame. So online offers will likely begin as early as Thanksgiving Day.

The first 300 shoppers in-store on Black Friday have a chance to win a $500 Lowe’s Gift Card. Or a $10 off purchases of $50 coupon, although again, details are thin here as to how that works.

Lowe’s Tools, Tech, Toys, and More:

The Lowe’s Black Friday 2019 ad is chock full of tool deals from all the major brands, including DEWALT, Craftsman, Kobalt, and many more. Purchasing DEWALT power tool driver kits (starting from $199 or $100 off) will score you an additional DEWALT tool for free (up to a $159 value). The same tool promo applies for Kobalt and Bosch gear, as well.

As for tech deals, the Lowe’s Black Friday 2019 ad also features Ring Video Doorbell 2 at $139, Google Home Mini from $19 as well as smart locks like the Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Electronic Deadbolt for $70 off. More of our top picks from the sale are down below.

Top picks include:

Lowe’s Black Friday Ad

Source: Lowe’s

