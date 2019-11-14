The last major Black Friday domino has fallen as Walmart has finally released its ad for Thanksgiving week. Walmart has held out longer than usual, departing from trends in recent years. None of that matters now, however. The 2019 Walmart Black Friday ad reveals notable discounts on iPads, Google smart home accessories, TVs, and much more. As usual, the retail giant is making waves with notable price drops and big-time doorbusters. Hit the jump for all of our top picks, analysis, store hours, and more.

Walmart store hours reveal when the doorbusters hit

You may recall that earlier this week Walmart detailed its Black Friday store hours and rolled out interactive store maps as it does nearly every year. 2019’s Walmart Black Friday ad further details plans to open doors at 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day with plans to remain open all evening and morning right on through Black Friday.

We also know that Walmart will be offering free expedited shipping on thousands of items this year. That’s on top of in-store pickup, which is likely to be your best bet if you’re in a hurry to get your hands on any purchases.

Our favorite deals

As expected, Walmart is going to be the home to some of this year’s best Apple deals. This includes the 10.2-inch iPad at $249, which is down from the regular $329 price tag. Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple AirPods will both start at $129. That marks some of the best prices we’ve seen to date in both instances.

Walmart will be offering notable deals on smartphones once again. That includes Apple’s latest iPhones with up to $700 worth of gift cards and the older iPhone 6s for $99.

On the Google side of things, Walmart will be offering Home Mini smart speakers for $19 alongside Lenovo’s Smart Clock for $39. You’d typically pay $49 and $79, respectively. Walmart is also slated to have the budget-friendly Samsung Chromebook 3 for $99 (Reg. $150).

Moving on to gaming consoles, Walmart will have $149 Xbox One S bundles and various PlayStation 4 offerings from $199. Like we’ve seen from other retailers, there will also be first-party gaming controllers from $39.

Other top picks include:

Walmart Black Friday Ad

