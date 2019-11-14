Walmart’s early Black Friday doorbusters offer Roku-enabled TVs from $100

As part of its early Black Friday doorbusters, Walmart is offering the RCA 32-inch 720p Roku Smart HDTV for $99.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $180 but we typically see it trend around $150 these days. This offer is also $40 less than the historic Amazon all-time low price. While Black Friday is still two weeks away, this morning’s reveal of Walmart’s ad kicked-off a handful of deals ahead of time. One early doorbuster is this budget-friendly HDTV. At just $100, you’ll receive a great TV for a bedroom or kid’s room, packed with Roku functionality and all of the most popular streaming services. This model offers three HDMI ports for ample connectivity to various devices, gaming consoles, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for more screen real estate, you can pick up the larger 60-inch 4K model for $319 in the same promotion. It originally sold for $499 but usually goes for around $400. You’ll find all of the same streaming features here alongside three HDMI inputs.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

RCA 32-inch HDTV features:

This 32″ HD RCA ROKU Smart TV delivers a user-friendly experience. The super-simple remote and dual-band wireless make it fast and easy to access your favorite content. This 32″ 720p 60Hz LED HDTV has three HDMI inputs for connecting your DVD, Blu Ray player or preferred video game console. Get content from your smartphone or tablet with the free mobile app. This RCA ROKU LED HDTV features a sleek modern design with its quad-pedestal stand. It enhances any room in the house. Roku Search allows you to easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor or director and now includes voice search. With a true 16:9 aspect ratio for viewing your movies the way that the director intended. Catch your favorite broadcast shows in high definition where available. Mount the unit on your wall or set it on top of your entertainment center.

