Take $400 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB at Walmart

Walmart is currently taking $400 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB bringing prices down to $599 shipped. As a comparison, this is $100 better than our previous mention and the second-largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch display, A10X Fusion chip and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge. While you won’t find the latest technology here, this is a great buy for kids or grandparents. With 512GB worth of storage, you won’t have to fuss with managing content placed on the device.

Give your new iPad Pro a home with this stylish felt case that includes designated storage for an Apple Pencil and more. It also features a foldable smart cover, which makes it easy to prop up your iPad while enjoying videos and more.

In case you missed it earlier this morning, Walmart officially unveiled its Black Friday ad for 2019. Inside you’ll find a number of notable Apple deals, including the latest iPads, at a notable discount. Check out our full coverage right here.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP Camera

