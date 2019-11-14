Yamaha’s AirPlay-enabled smart speaker is on sale for $152.50 (Reg. $200+)

- Nov. 14th 2019 2:36 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Yamaha AirPlay-enabled MusicCast 20 Wireless Speaker with Alexa Voice Control (WX-021) on sale for $152.49 shipped. This is down from its $229 list price, $200 sale at most retailers including Target, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting AirPlay, Spotify Connect, and Alexa voice services, this speaker is perfect for any smart home. It can even be used in multi-room setups through MusicCast to provide whole-home audio. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, this isn’t the only way to listen to tunes in your home. The JAM Symphony Wi-Fi Home Audio Speaker with Alexa Voice Services can be yours for $75 shipped at Amazon. It sports AirPlay, Spotify Connect, and Alexa like today’s lead sale. However, you’re sacrificing MusicCast multi-room capabilities and Yamaha’s namesake to save around 50%.

For even more awesome deals on speakers with Alexa, check out today’s Amazon Gold Box. It has options from $19.50 and gives you a much lower cost of entry into the smart speaker ecosystem.

To upgrade your home theater, the Polk Audio Command Bar is down to $199 today. I personally have this sound bar in my living room and it’s a great option for those who want Amazon’s voice services and quality audio in a single package.

If you’re looking for another type of AirPlay-enabled speaker outside of this sale, we have the best HomePod alternatives for your smart home right here. Every item on the list costs less than Apple’s high-end speaker, so go ahead and give it a look.

Yamaha MusicCast 20 Wireless Speaker features:

  • Fits any space and style of room, even wall Mountable
  • Stream your favorite music through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplay or Spotify connect
  • Completes your wireless MusicCast stereo or multi-room setup. Stream and control multiple rooms with the MusicCast app for iOS and Android
  • MusicCast stereo/surround-capable. Add a pair to a MusicCast surround-capable AV receiver to provide wireless Surrounds for a 5.1-Channel home theater system
  • Voice control with Alexa via any echo device

