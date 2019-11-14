Expand your Alexa setup with Polk’s Command Sound Bar at $199 (Save 33%)

Amazon offers the Polk Audio Command Sound Bar for $199 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Polk as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $300, today’s price cut is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $35, and matches the Amazon all-time low. One of the more prominent features here is built-in Alexa, which allows you to ditch the remote in favor of voice control when adjusting volume and pulling up content. Polk’s Command Sound Bar is also well-equipped on the audio side, rocking a 260W four-speaker system. In terms of inputs, you’re looking at dual HDMI alongside optical and a USB port. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 500 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the built-in Alexa capabilities in favor of the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $130. You’ll be giving up the higher-end audio performance here as well, but it’s a notable alternative to our featured deal for those on a tighter budget.

Now if you’re looking for some movies to try out your new soundbar with, Amazon’s $1 rental sale is full of action, comedy, and drama titles. And if you’re looking for a new TV to watch them on, Walmart’s early Black Friday doorbusters have Roku-enabled models starting at $100.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar features

Connect this Polk Command sound bar with wireless subwoofer to your Fire TV for a true theater-like audio experience without all the cables. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa offers access from across the room, while an action button with Voice adjust located on the remote lowers sound bar volume so Alexa can hear you. This Polk Command sound bar works with any universal remote for easy incorporation with your setup.

