Amazon clears out Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $450 off

Following the release of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro Wednesday, Amazon is now clearing out inventory with up to $450 off the 2019 15-inch models. Starting at $1,999 for the Core i7 256GB model, our top pick is on the 15-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage at $2,349 shipped. Also matched at B&H. That’s $151 below our previous mention on the machine and a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, the entire package is powered by a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 2.4GHz processor. Ideal for everything from web browsing and causal usage to mobile video or photography editing, Apple’s laptop is suitable for professionals of all sorts. For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.
A great way to put a fraction of your savings to use from today’s deal is by grabbing a USB-C hub. Just $17 will let you score this AmazonBasics option, which provides four USB-A ports for connecting legacy peripherals.
Find even more deals on iPads, Apple Watch, and more in our Apple guide. Even though Black Friday is still two-weeks away, we’re already seeing some impressive offerings that are worth checking out. You can even save up to $437 on Apple’s brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
- Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
- Force Touch trackpad
