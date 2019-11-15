Amazon clears out Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $450 off

Following the release of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro Wednesday, Amazon is now clearing out inventory with up to $450 off the 2019 15-inch models. Starting at $1,999 for the Core i7 256GB model, our top pick is on the 15-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage at $2,349 shipped. Also matched at B&H. That’s $151 below our previous mention on the machine and a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, the entire package is powered by a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 2.4GHz processor. Ideal for everything from web browsing and causal usage to mobile video or photography editing, Apple’s laptop is suitable for professionals of all sorts. For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

A great way to put a fraction of your savings to use from today’s deal is by grabbing a USB-C hub. Just $17 will let you score this AmazonBasics option, which provides four USB-A ports for connecting legacy peripherals.

Find even more deals on iPads, Apple Watch, and more in our Apple guide. Even though Black Friday is still two-weeks away, we’re already seeing some impressive offerings that are worth checking out. You can even save up to $437 on Apple’s brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

