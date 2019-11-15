Ecosmart ECO Electric Tankless Water Heater hits Amazon low at $258.50 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $258.55 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $499 and typically is listed around $350. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model is made to replace an existing water heater, delivering up to 60% in savings over traditional alternatives. It’s a great way to save money and cash in 2020, cutting down on unnecessary energy costs. One of my favorite tankless water features is the near-instant hot water that’s readily available at all times. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you have a more slimline setup or want an all-in-one unit, consider saving further and going with this portable propane tankless water heater at $135. It connects directly to your propane tank and features a built-in showerhead. Ideal for camping, garage shower setups, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ecosmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

The product is highly durable

The product is easy to use

Manufactured in China

Copper and stainless components

Lifetime warranty for residential use

Save up to 60% on your water heating costs with the most advanced, self modulating technology available

Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater.

