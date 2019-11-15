Ecosmart ECO Electric Tankless Water Heater hits Amazon low at $258.50 shipped

- Nov. 15th 2019 6:52 am ET

$258.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $258.55 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $499 and typically is listed around $350. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model is made to replace an existing water heater, delivering up to 60% in savings over traditional alternatives. It’s a great way to save money and cash in 2020, cutting down on unnecessary energy costs. One of my favorite tankless water features is the near-instant hot water that’s readily available at all times. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you have a more slimline setup or want an all-in-one unit, consider saving further and going with this portable propane tankless water heater at $135. It connects directly to your propane tank and features a built-in showerhead. Ideal for camping, garage shower setups, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ecosmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

  • The product is highly durable
  • The product is easy to use
  • Manufactured in China
  • Copper and stainless components
  • Lifetime warranty for residential use
  • Save up to 60% on your water heating costs with the most advanced, self modulating technology available
  • Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$258.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Ecosmart

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp