iPad mini 5 sees rare discount from $300, today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $399+)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s latest iPad mini 5 in various colors, capacities, and configurations from $299.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee is applied. Regularly $399 and up, B&H is currently charging $384 for the entry-level model. Today’s offer is the best price we’ve tracked to date. iPad mini 5 has largely been absent from Black Friday ad leaks in the lead up to Thanksgiving week.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and the new A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $8. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

iPad mini 5 features:

7.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (326 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

iOS

