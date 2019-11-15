120Hz and HDR10 grace Optoma’s FHD Gaming Projector: $521.50 (Reg. up to $649)

Amazon is offering the Optoma 1080p 120Hz HDR Projector (HD27HDR) for $521.49 shipped. That’s up to $128 off what it recently sold for at Amazon, a $59 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and is within three bucks of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Not only does this projector support HDR10 and DCI-P3 wide color gamut, it also features a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This makes it exceptionally appealing to gamers as it produces a ‘lag-free’ experience. Thanks to 3,400-lumens of brightness, this projector aims to remain visible in all sorts of environments. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

One of the best add-ons I can recommend for a projector is an HDMI switch. It’ll take the headache out of switching sources by automatically detecting which device was most recently powered on. This AmazonBasics offering is $8 and can turn a single HDMI port into three.

ICYMI, Optoma has been busy as of late. It recently unveiled a smart 4K laser projector that can create a 120-inch image from just a foot or two away from the wall. It also unleashed two new 120Hz gaming projectors alongside yet another UHD offering.

Optoma 1080p 120Hz HDR Projector features:

LAG-FREE GAMING: Experience lightning-fast 1080p input response times of 16ms at 60Hz and 8.4ms at 120Hz when connected to the latest gaming consoles and High Performance PCs

SUPER-BRIGHT: Enjoy an incredible 3,400 lumens of brightness in any room in your home theater or living room, or in your backyard for outdoor movie nights

