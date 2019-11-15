The Pad & Quill Black Friday Preview Sale is now live. And it’s a good one. You’re looking at up to 25% off sitewide with an additional 10% off using the promo code you’ll find down below. At up to 35% off, this is easily one of the best Pad & Quill sales we have tracked, and there appear to be no significant exclusions here. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

From MacBook-friendly messenger bags and cases to iPhone covers and leather desk accessories, Pad & Quill has a little something for everyone. While its handcrafted leather and linen goods certainly aren’t cheap, at 35% off, this is your chance to score some premium gear with a less premium price tag.

Pad & Quill Black Friday Preview Sale

You’ll find a series of markdowns across the entire site at up to 25% off. But using code BF10 at checkout will knock an additional 10% off anything in your cart. Everything ships free.

The company just debuted its brand new 16-inch MacBook Aria cases, but the Pad & Quill Black, Friday Preview sale, has them at the best prices yet. Available in both Chestnut and Whiskey brown, The regularly $150 case is now down to $127.46 and will drop to $114.71 shipped after using the code above. That’s about $35 off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked. A perfect fit for the new 16-inch MacBook, features include full-grain leather from USA hides and a Moleskine-inspired elastic band closure. You can find all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Another great option from the Pad & Quill Black Friday Preview Sale is the Aria Phone 11 Wallet Case. Regularly $80, using the code above will drop your total down to $57.56 shipped. That’s nearly 30% off and the perfect opportunity to outfit your gorgeous phone with a case to match. Made of full-grain American leather and UV-resistant, nylon stitching, this wallet case will carry your iPhone 11 as well 5 to 7 cards and some cash. It has a quick access viewing window and ships with a satin-finished snap-on interior case. It is compatible with three wireless coil chargers, ships with a 25-year warranty on the leather, and includes a 30-day money-back promise.

More Pad & Quill Black Friday Deals:

But these are just a couple good examples to take advantage of; there are hundreds of options to accessorize all of your apple gear on sale today. While you can’t go wrong with the Pad & Quill Black Friday Preview, the Mr. PQ’s Deals section is worth a closer look. It features items at up to 50% off (or 60% if you include today’s promo code). Just note these particular items are final sale and do not include the same impressive warranty as the rest of the site.

Aria Phone 11 Wallet Case:

Our Artisans use carefully honed crafting techniques taken from generations of know-how and applied that to the very best materials we could supply them. It really shows in the Aria’s exquisitely crafted leather spine. That’s hand-selected full-grain leather that is bound to the main (also full-grain) leather cover with a robust UV-resistant nylon stitching using an elegant French Hem finish.

