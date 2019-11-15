This year’s Sam’s Club Black Friday ad is now available to the masses, as one of the largest members-only retailer has unveiled its plans for Thanksgiving week. Per usual, Sam’s Club will be offering its members aggressive pricing on TVs, gaming consoles, Sonos speakers, and more throughout Black Friday 2019. Hit the jump for store hours and all the best deals from this year’s ad.

Sam’s Club details store hours and more

Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, as it has historically done, but will re-open on Black Friday proper at 7 am. Rotating doorbusters will continue throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday, with doors opening daily at the same time. Closing hours may vary by location.

Like so many other retailers that elect to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Sam’s Club will be pushing online deals on Thursday, starting at midnight. Most deals will require a membership online, but some offers will be available with a non-member surcharge attached. Free shipping or in-store pickup is available for all.

Notable deals from the 2019 Sam’s Club Black Friday ad

As it does each year, Sam’s Club is slated to offer several significant deals on TVs throughout Thanksgiving Week. Online-only doorbusters are highlighted by LG 6900-Series 4K HDR Smart UHDTVs from $219. There’s also high-end VIZIO’s on sale, including the popular P-Series at 65-inches, for $879, down from the usual $1,200 price tag.

Sam’s Club is one of the first major Black Friday ad to denote Sonos discounts, although we can confirm additional deals are still on the way at other sellers. Sonos Beam is set to retail for $299 at Sam’s Club, which is a $70 price break from the regular going rate.

There’s also going to be a notable Arcade1Up bundle, including the new coffee table version of the popular retro gaming system that ships with two matching Pac-Man stools for $400 (Reg. $450+).

Interestingly enough, this year’s Sam’s Club Black Friday ad lacks any mention of Apple gear, including iPads, for the first time that we can recall. We do expect for Sam’s Club to offer deals on iPads and iPhones throughout Thanksgiving week, however, so expect more to come here.

Other notable deals include:

Sam’s Club Black Friday ad

