Roku and Walmart have teamed up once again to bring budget-friendly home theater accessories to you. This time, the two companies are launching limited-edition lineups of smart TVs and streaming players with prices starting at $18. What do Walmart and Roku have in store? Keep reading to find out.

Nomad Base Station

Walmart and Roku launch one smart TVs from $98

Walmart’s onn brand of TVs launched earlier this year with some killer prices for 4K models. The only thing about the onn TVs that Walmart originally launched is that it lacked any kind of smart capabilities. However, the latest release from Walmart and Roku will give you the ability to enjoy Disney+ and even more with prices lower than ever before, without the need of waiting for a major sale to come along.

The lowest-cost TV set offered by Walmart and Roku’s onn brand comes in at $98, and brings with it 1-2 USB ports, three HDMI ports, Roku’s operating system, a 40-inch panel, and 1080p resolution. Step it up to a 50-inch 4K model with the same specs otherwise at $148, and then finally 58-inches at $198. These TVs are by far among the lowest cost available and will likely find their way into the homes of many.

Roku SE, a limited-edition streaming player, is just $18

Now, if your TV doesn’t have smarts at all, or maybe the operating system is getting dropped by Netflix, then the new Roku SE is perfect for you. It is the perfect budget-friendly streamer, coming in at just $18. Now, you won’t be able to enjoy 4K content or play high-end games like the Fire TV Stick 4K or Apple TV 4K can, but if the end goal is to just enough your favorite movie…well, the Roku SE does it at an insanely low price.

Availability of Walmart’s onn Roku TV and Roku SE

The Roku SE will launch on Walmart.com and in Walmart stores on November 28th with limited supplies. The onn Roku TV will be in-store only at Walmart starting November 29th with limited supplies. Hopefully, both brands will decide to keep these new products around after the holidays, but as of right now, expect it to be very hard to pick one of them up.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that companies are starting to bring high-quality products down to very budget-friendly prices. While the 50-inch 4K onn Roku TV likely won’t have the best panel on the market, it’ll be perfect for game rooms, offices, or even just low-cost home theater upgrades. It’s not often we see 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTVs go for under $150, so it’s awesome to see this become a norm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!