If you’re still using a 1080p TV or maybe a smaller 4K unit, upgrading might seem daunting. While some 65-inch 4K TVs can be quite expensive, Walmart aims to bring 4K to the masses with its new ONN brand. Walmart isn’t just focusing on 4K here, the shopping mega giant has its hands in multiple areas from 24-inch 720p displays all the way to 65-inch 4K. Keep reading to find out more.

Walmart’s ONN TV brand makes home theater upgrades more affordable

Walmart is often seen as the budget warehouse for many consumers. Offering affordable pricing on a multitude of in-house products, the nationwide retailer even offers compelling online shopping features like its upcoming one-day delivery.

The ONN brand from Walmart has been around for a while, making home theater accessories and the like. Now, however, the company is fully heading into TV production as they make their own hardware. This isn’t a new concept, as Best Buy partnered with Amazon to make their own TVs several months ago.

ONN makes TVs to fit just about any home theater need. Starting with the brand’s most budget-friendly model, a 24-inch 720p TV for $88 (on sale, MSRP $98) all the way up to a 65-inch 4K for $499 (on sale from $498), ONN has just about every model and size in-between that you could want.

ONN TV pricing:

Just a TV, add your own smarts

Finally, this is something that I’ve wanted for quite a while, honestly. Generally speaking, I bypass my TV’s “smart” features and use my own streaming boxes like the Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This will normally provide a cleaner interface than your TV’s built-in system and gets updates more frequently. Walmart’s ONN TV brand stripped out the smarts from its new TVs, which helped cut the costs too.

Because of this, you’ll have to pick up your own streaming box. Whether you opt for the Apple TV 4K (my personal favorite) or something more budget-friendly like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, you can’t go wrong either way.

9to5Toys’ take

While many manufacturers are releasing higher-end TVs and building in features like Apple’s AirPlay 2, Walmart is focusing on the basics here. Just a simple 720p, 1080p, or 4K TV to suit your needs. No frills, no extras, just a base TV that allows you to do with it what you want. And, all of this at a price that doesn’t disappoint. It’s hard to find a 65-inch 4K TV for under $500, let alone under $450, so Walmart has hit a home run here.

