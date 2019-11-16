Apple’s latest MacBook Air gets a $199 early Black Friday discount from $900

- Nov. 16th 2019 7:31 pm ET

From $900
Amazon offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB for $899.99 shipped. You can upgrade to the 256GB variation for $1,099.99. That’s good for $199 off, and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. With up to 12-hours of battery life, this is a solid option for students looking to enter the Mac ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Make the most of your new MacBook by adding a USB-C hub to the mix. This model from Anker offers multiple USB 3.0 ports, HDMI support, and even Ethernet. Ideal for connecting legacy devices to the latest MacBook Air. Learn more here.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard

