Give your MacBook a boost with Amazon’s in-house aluminum stand for $11

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Portable Aluminum MacBook Stand for $11.25 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $16. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. With a portable design made to fold up easily, this model supports up to 16-inch MacBooks with an 18-degree tilt and 2.95-inch lift. Everything collapses neatly so you can easily toss it in your bag wherever adventures take you. Ideal for setting up at a coffee shop or while traveling, bringing a more ergonomic approach to your mobile setup. Best of all? Its aluminum build fits in well with Apple’s own styling. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep things organized and put your savings to good use with a four-pack of Nite Ize three-inch rubber ties. At $4.50, you can pick up a four-pack with today’s price difference on the lead deal. These nifty ties are great for keeping cables in order at your desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 1,700 Amazon reviewers.

AmazonBasics Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

Foldable stand for laptops up to 15 inches with 18-degree tilt and 2.95 inch lift

Made of durable, lightweight aluminum with non-slip rubber surface pads to keep laptop in place

Folding mechanism that tucks kickstand underneath for flat storage or transport

Allows extra air circulation to help ventilate and cool your laptop’s electronic components

Use at home, the office, the coffee shop, or wherever work takes you

Rubber footing to prevent slippage and scratch damage to tables or desks

