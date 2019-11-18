Give your MacBook a boost with Amazon’s in-house aluminum stand for $11

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Portable Aluminum MacBook Stand for $11.25 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $16. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. With a portable design made to fold up easily, this model supports up to 16-inch MacBooks with an 18-degree tilt and 2.95-inch lift. Everything collapses neatly so you can easily toss it in your bag wherever adventures take you. Ideal for setting up at a coffee shop or while traveling, bringing a more ergonomic approach to your mobile setup. Best of all? Its aluminum build fits in well with Apple’s own styling. Rated 4/5 stars.
Keep things organized and put your savings to good use with a four-pack of Nite Ize three-inch rubber ties. At $4.50, you can pick up a four-pack with today’s price difference on the lead deal. These nifty ties are great for keeping cables in order at your desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 1,700 Amazon reviewers.
AmazonBasics Aluminum MacBook Stand features:
- Foldable stand for laptops up to 15 inches with 18-degree tilt and 2.95 inch lift
- Made of durable, lightweight aluminum with non-slip rubber surface pads to keep laptop in place
- Folding mechanism that tucks kickstand underneath for flat storage or transport
- Allows extra air circulation to help ventilate and cool your laptop’s electronic components
- Use at home, the office, the coffee shop, or wherever work takes you
- Rubber footing to prevent slippage and scratch damage to tables or desks
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!