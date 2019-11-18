Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Ocmo, Apocalypse Inc., more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tahrir App, Apocalypse Inc., Ocmo, Gesundheit!, FineScanner PRO and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: DevPro – Protect Your Device: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Apocalypse Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Ocmo: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Gesundheit!: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: StompBox: $7 (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)
Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $4)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Tiny Defense: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: OrasisHD: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Interplanetary III: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: inShort: $3 (Reg. $5)
