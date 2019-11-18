Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Ocmo, Apocalypse Inc., more

- Nov. 18th 2019 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tahrir App, Apocalypse Inc., Ocmo, Gesundheit!, FineScanner PRO and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DevPro – Protect Your Device: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Apocalypse Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gesundheit!: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StompBox: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42, Link’s Awakening $42, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tiny Defense: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OrasisHD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Interplanetary III: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inShort: $3 (Reg. $5)

