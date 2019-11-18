Today’s Best Game Deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42, Link’s Awakening $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Altatac via Rakuten is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 for $41.99 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and use code SNG8C2 at checkout. Regularly $60, today’s deal is the best price we have tracked on the latest in Luigi’s spooky standalone Mansion series (full review right here). While it’s hard to say for sure if this game will be included, but this would be within $2 of the official $20 Black Friday price drop if it is. Speaking of which, you’ll find even more Nintendo games on sale down below matching the expected Thanksgiving prices including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT8C
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG8C
- Pokemon Shield $46 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG9C
- Pokémon Sword or Shield $50 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT8C
- Far Cry Primal $7 (Reg. $15+) | Woot
- Mega Man 11 $9 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Bridge Constructor Portal $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
We finally have Age of Empires 4 gameplay footage, and it’s truly stunning
Grounded is a new first-person survival game from The Outer Worlds dev [Video]
Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more
Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!