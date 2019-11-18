Late last year, LG gave us a first look at its 2019 flagship TVs that offer built-in WiSA Hi-Fi wireless audio. Today, Enclave announced its THX and WISA certified home theater system that offers the “ultimate 5.1-channel surround sound experience.” No wires are required here with this “world’s first,” making Enclave’s CineHome II and CineHome PRO speaker systems a must-have home theater upgrade along with the CineHome wireless audio transmitter.

Welcome the “world’s first” THX and WiSA home theater system

Enclave is well-known for its high-end home theater offerings, and its latest release brings a “world’s first” to your movie-watching experience. The company’s latest CineHome II and CineHome PRO are the focal point here, as it brings a complete 5.1-channel system that sets up “as quickly and easily as a soundbar.”

The setups consist of three front speakers (left, center, and right), two rear speakers (left and right), with a subwoofer. Notice how I didn’t mention any specific speakers were wireless like you’d normally expect (wireless rears or subwoofer), because all speakers here are wireless. That’s right, every single speaker here only requires a power cable, nothing more. That means that setup will be super quick and easy, negating the age-old running cables through the ceiling that everyone hated when it came time to configure a speaker system.

WiSA certification brings compatibility with LG TVs and more

If your TV supports WiSA, which LG’s latest offerings do, then all you’ll need to do is pick up a WiSA-certified USB transmitter. You’ll be able to easily hook them up to the TV with just the simple transmitter, making for a seamless setup. Now, this certification isn’t just limited to LG, as any manufacturer can have their products WiSA certified, so be on the lookout for other manufacturers in the future.

CineHub lets this work with any home theater setup

Enclave’s CineHub is a wireless audio transmitter that packs Dolby Audio, DTS Digital Surround, and Uncompressed PCM with support for eARC, ARC, Optical, Bluetooth and Analog inputs. This is an easy way to bring these high-end speakers to your home theater without buying a brand-new TV, though picking up a TV might be the best bet if you’re wanting the ultimate experience.

“Enclave is the first speaker company to bring the powerful combination of THX Certification and WiSA compatibility to a 5.1 wireless home theater system. Each year, we see video technology improve – from HD to 4K to 8K and beyond – but audio technology has been lagging. With the explosion of consumer access to multi-channel audio content, we are planting the stake to say our entertainment deserves immersive audio,” said Rob Jones, CTO for Enclave Audio. “We’re restoring the integrity of the home theater experience by delivering customers their favorite movies, shows, games, and music, the way it was intended it to be heard, without the complicated installation processes of the past.”

Enclave CineHome II and CineHome PRO pricing and availability

The Enclave CineHome II will run you $999.99, and the CineHome PRO will set you back $1,499.99. The CineHub will retail for $149.99, but when bundled with the CineHome II or CineHome PRO, it’ll only cost you $99.99.

