Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 falls to a new Amazon low of $250 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm for $249.99 shipped. This is down from its $300 going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, BJ’s will offer the 40mm version for $240 on Black Friday. The Galaxy Watch Active2 is one of Samsung’s latest releases. While the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 reign supreme with ECG tracking, the Galaxy Watch Active2 should be gaining this capability in early 2020, making it a great health-oriented fitness wearable for Android users. Plus, the sleek design will compliment any wardrobe you wear this winter. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re just wanting to track steps and fitness, there are ways to do that at a lower cost. The Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker is under $70 at Amazon and offers similar features on a budget. You’ll lose out on contactless payments for one, and also the larger display. But, for tracking steps and other fitness goals, it gets the job done well.

Don’t forget that you can currently snag the Apple Watch Series 3 or 4 from $170 at Amazon. I love my Apple Watch, as it offers the best experience on iPhone hands down.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch Active2

Comfortably sleek the Galaxy Watch Active2 is light enough to wear anywhere comfortably

Keep your beat. You can see if your heart rate is where you want it with Galaxy Watch Active2

Level up your downtime. Galaxy Watch active2’s built-in sleep tracker offers valuable insights on how to get a better night’s sleep

Battery built for endurance The Galaxy Watch active2’s long-lasting battery can go for more than a Day on a single charge

