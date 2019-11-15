Don’t wait for Black Friday, Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off right now!

- Nov. 15th 2019 8:26 am ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0

Amazon is currently taking up to $350 off Apple Watch Series 4 models with the best deals arriving on GPS + Cellular configurations. You’ll find $100 to $200 off various GPS-only models as well. This brings various listings back down to all-time low prices, such as the fan-favorite Space Black Stainless Steel at $399 (Reg. $749). Today’s deals are a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Don’t forget, we’re expecting to see Apple Watch Series 3 fall to $129 at Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers during Black Friday this year. As I detailed yesterday over at 9to5Mac, this is certain to be one of the hottest deals of this year’s holiday shopping event.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp