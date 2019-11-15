Don’t wait for Black Friday, Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off right now!

Amazon is currently taking up to $350 off Apple Watch Series 4 models with the best deals arriving on GPS + Cellular configurations. You’ll find $100 to $200 off various GPS-only models as well. This brings various listings back down to all-time low prices, such as the fan-favorite Space Black Stainless Steel at $399 (Reg. $749). Today’s deals are a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Don’t forget, we’re expecting to see Apple Watch Series 3 fall to $129 at Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers during Black Friday this year. As I detailed yesterday over at 9to5Mac, this is certain to be one of the hottest deals of this year’s holiday shopping event.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

