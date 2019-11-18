Philips Hue Wellness Lamp gets rare discount to $51.50 (Refurb, Orig. $100), more

Today only, Woot is currently offering a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories with deals starting at $11.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Amongst the discounts today, one standout is on the Hue White Ambiance Wellness Smart Table Lamp at $51.49. Having originally sold for $100, which you’ll find direct from Philips Hue, today’s offer bests the new condition listing at Amazon by over $32, and is the lowest we’ve tracked overall by $18. This lamp sports the usual smartphone connectivity and voice control you’ll find from the Hue ecosystem, but in a stylish design. It’s comprised of wood as well as glass and the built-in bulb emanates a spectrum of warm to cool white lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Everything in the sale comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Philips Hue deals:

Looking to automate the heating of your smart home this winter? Black Friday pricing just went live for ecobee SmartThermostat at $199, plus more from $139.

Hue White Ambiance Wellness Lamp features:

Give your room a relaxing feel with this Philips Hue ambience lamp. It connects with most wireless devices, providing you control from anywhere, and you can program the lamp in advance. This Philips Hue ambience lamp can mimic sunlight or cool day light, letting you pick what fits the mood.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!