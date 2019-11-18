Samsung’s USB 3.1 Bar Plus Flash Drive is down to $40 shipped (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Bar Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. This is down from its $55 going rate, is a match for its Amazon all-time low, and is $4 above the best price we’ve ever seen. If you’re planning on traveling with documents at all this winter, leave the portable hard drive at home. This flash drive fits in your pocket, requires no cables, and stores 256GB. Thanks to USB 3.1, it has read and write speeds of up to 300MB/s, which is perfect for moving documents, photos, or videos across devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, 256GB and USB 3.1 might be a bit overkill for you. SanDisk’s 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. It offers a slim profile that’s easy to add to any keyring, making it a great travel accessory.

Another great mobile workstation accessory is Amazon’s portable laptop stand. It’s down to $11 Prime shipped right now and should be in every backpack.

Samsung Bar Flash Drive feature:

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 300MB/s

Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files

Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss

Safeguard your data

USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!