Make Christmas present assembly a breeze with this cordless screwdriver at $19

Household-us (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver for $18.94 shipped when the code YBAIPI2U is used at checkout. This is down from its regular rate of $24 and marks a 20% discount. If you’ve ever used a normal screwdriver, then you know how tedious it can be to assemble Christmas presents. This electronics screwdriver takes the work out of it by speeding up the assembly, giving you the ability to finish up quicker. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a lower-cost alternative, check out the Best Choice 101-Piece All-Purpose Screwdriving Set for $10 Prime shipped. While it’s not electric, the ratcheting style makes it easier still to assemble holiday presents. Things might take just a little bit longer.

Looking for other ways to expand your DIY toolkit? Our guide helps you with just that, outlining some of our favorite brands and accessories.

Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver features:

Exclusive Tacklife driver bits applied to your various operation, 30pcs driver bits in specification 25mm(1”) and 1pcs extension bit holder are suitable for furniture assembly, installation of mini blinds or other window coverings, mounting of storage and decorative shelving

