In recent years, elago has become known for its fun stable of retro-infused accessories for Apple Watch, AirPods, and other devices. The latest arrives as a home for Apple’s second-generation AirPods with a design many music fans will find familiar. Elago’s AW6 case is made to look like an iPod, offering both the standard white and gray casings, along with a recreation of the at-times maligned U2 version of the portable music player. While the buttons offer no actual functionality, elago’s AW6 AirPods case appears to offer a slim and fun design, while also offering protection from bumps or drops. Full details, pricing, and more can be found below.

elago reveals AW6 AirPods case

elago’s new AW6 AirPods case arrives priced from $12 at Amazon today. It’s made to work with both first and second-generation AirPods. Thanks to a cutout on the front, you can easily see the charging status of your device while in-use. As elago puts it, “you can enjoy the nostalgic feeling of using an older music player and show off your Apple fandom.”

The latest from elago is made with silicone, which not only is designed to keep your AirPods case scratch-free, but it also brings some extra grip as well. If you’ve ever taken your AirPods out of your pocket, you know how easy it is to accidentally drop the glossy case. Best of all, it fully supports wireless charging.

There’s also the option to add a carabiner to your AirPod case using the elago AW6 sleeve. This is particularly helpful if you find yourself wanting easy access to AirPods. I frequently use a similar product to keep my AirPods hanging just inside my backpack, eliminating the need to dig until I find them.

Here’s a full look at features on the new elago AW6 AirPods case:

Put the case on and enjoy the nostalgic feeling of using an older music player.

The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods case from scratches and external impacts. The LED indicator section is thinner, allowing the front LED to be visible.

Compatible with Apple AirPods 2 and 1 (Wired & Wireless Charging Case). No hinge point at the back and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

Pricing and availability

If you’re interested in picking up the latest release from elago, simply head over to Amazon where you’ll find both the white and black cases on sale for $12. While not Prime eligible at this time, you will get standard shipping direct from elago with plenty of time to spare for the holidays. If you have someone on your Christmas list that’s a big Apple fan, the elago AW6 AirPods case is sure to be a hit as a stocking stuffer.

