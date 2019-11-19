Each year on Black Friday, Ulta has some amazing deals and that’s another reason why they curate such a great Holiday Gift Guide. Ulta hasn’t officially announced its Black Friday deals yet, but based on last year’s offerings, we can predict that they will offer up to 50% off top brands. During the sale and holiday season you can see discounts on Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte, MAC, Lancome, and many more. Overall, we’re expecting the same level of Black Friday discounts, if not better, this year. Head below the jump to find all of our favorite items from Ulta’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Ulta Black Friday Hours

Ulta will be open on Thanksgiving and last year we saw stores open at 6 p.m. However, the stores will also be open throughout Black Friday but official store hours have not been announced.

Ulta’s Top Gifts

One of the top gift ideas this year is the MAC Taste of Stardom Mini Lipstick Set. Inside this set you will receive 12 of MAC’s best-selling lipsticks for $74.50. This set is valued at over $168 and even comes with a beautiful makeup bag. It would be a wonderful gift idea for the makeup lover in your life and the set has an array of color options to choose from.

Another gift idea that made the list is the Dyson Supersonice Hair Dryer. I personally own this hair dryer and it dries my hair extremely quickly. It also features a sleek design, which is nice for traveling and it also has ions that reduce frizzy hair. This hair dryer is priced at $400 and is highly rated by Ulta customers.

Gifts Under $50

Finding gifts from Ulta under $50 can be tricky. However, they have made it easier this year with curated lists of price points. One of the best option is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Carli Bybel Pallete. I love the shade range that it offers and it’s priced at just $45. This versatile palette can create almost any look and would make a nice holiday gift this year.

Gift Ideas for Men

Finally, for men, Ulta has an array of great gift ideas too. The men’s Fragrance Flight is a no-brainer. This is a nice way to have them find their own scent and it’s priced at just $29.50. Plus, it has a value of over $45. The flight has 13 different colognes to try and all have a masculine smell. Inside you can find Ralph Lauren, Versace, Montblanc, and more.

Which item from the Ulta Holiday Gift Guide was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

