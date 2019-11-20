beyerdynamic’s Pro Studio Headphones have an open-back design: $114 (Save $65)

- Nov. 20th 2019 2:22 pm ET

Amazon is offering the beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro 250 ohm Headphones for $114 shipped. That’s up to $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have seen all year by $16. These feature an open-back design that delivers “impressive spaciousness.” Wide stereo image, three-dimensional sound, mild bass, and treble boost are among some of the features you can expect. Handcrafted in Germany, these studio headphones are built with “high-quality materials and meticulous workmanship.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Keep your desk nice and tidy with AmoVee’s Acrylic Headphone Stand. Priced at $12, this is an inexpensive way to add some character to your desk both when your headphones are in use or placed atop this stand.

While they aren’t intended for studio use, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods can still be had for $126. I use my AirPods at least once each day and apart from my iPhone, they’re my favorite Apple device.

beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro features:

  • Open over-ear headphones, ideal for professional mixing, mastering and editing
  • Perfect for studio applications thanks to their transparent, spacious, strong bass and treble sound
  • The soft, circumaural and replaceable velour ear pads ensure high wearing comfort

