Apple’s “Hey Siri” AirPods with Charging Case hit $126, one of the best yet

- Nov. 19th 2019 12:11 pm ET

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) for $125.99 shipped when coupon code PRO25C has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. With a retail price of $159, today’s offer cuts cost by up to $33. Amazon is currently offering them for $139, allowing this to offer slice an additional $13 off. This deal is easily among the best we’ve tracked to date. With Apple’s H1 chip in tow, users will enjoy a fast wireless connection, handsfree Siri activation, and easy device switching. Twenty-four hours of battery life can be expected when using the included charging case.

Give your new AirPods the royal charging treatment with elago’s $11 stand. It elevates them and three colorways allow you to find the perfect match for your desk, nightstand, or coffee table. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For those on the hunt for AirPods with wireless charging capabilities, we have a deal on those too. They’re down to $150, reducing what they retail for by $49. When opting for these, you’ll be able to use AirPower-like charging solutions offered by companies like Nomad.

Oh, and ICYMI, elago just released a new AirPods case. It strikes nostalgic chords with a look that resembles iPod. Head over to our coverage to learn all about it.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case features:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

