Apple’s “Hey Siri” AirPods with Charging Case hit $126, one of the best yet

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) for $125.99 shipped when coupon code PRO25C has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. With a retail price of $159, today’s offer cuts cost by up to $33. Amazon is currently offering them for $139, allowing this to offer slice an additional $13 off. This deal is easily among the best we’ve tracked to date. With Apple’s H1 chip in tow, users will enjoy a fast wireless connection, handsfree Siri activation, and easy device switching. Twenty-four hours of battery life can be expected when using the included charging case.

Give your new AirPods the royal charging treatment with elago’s $11 stand. It elevates them and three colorways allow you to find the perfect match for your desk, nightstand, or coffee table. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For those on the hunt for AirPods with wireless charging capabilities, we have a deal on those too. They’re down to $150, reducing what they retail for by $49. When opting for these, you’ll be able to use AirPower-like charging solutions offered by companies like Nomad.

Oh, and ICYMI, elago just released a new AirPods case. It strikes nostalgic chords with a look that resembles iPod. Head over to our coverage to learn all about it.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

