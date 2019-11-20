Score JBL’s MkII Powered Studio Speaker at a 2019 low of $89 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Professional 305P MkII Powered Studio Speaker for $89.10 shipped. Also available at B&H as well as JBL direct. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer saves you over 40%, comes within $9 of the best we’ve seen overall, and is a match for the 2019 low. JBL’s studio speaker features a five-inch low frequency transducer, one-inch Soft-Dome tweeter, a Class-D 41 Watt RMS amplifier, and more. All of that makes this a more than capable option for home studios and other professional-leaning audio uses. There’s also LR and 1/4-inch TRS inputs with included power cords. Over 530 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For those that looking for a pair of studio speakers on a tighter budget, consider grabbing the Presonus Eris E3.5 Near Field Studio Monitors for $100 at Amazon. That’ll save you $78 compared to picking up two of the lead JBL options. One trade-off here is that you’ll be ditching the powered design.

Want a more personal studio experience? Right now we’re seeing beyerdynamic’s Pro Headphones on sale for $114 (Save $65).

JBL 305P MkII Studio Speaker features:

The JBL 305P MkII – Powered 5″ Two-Way Studio Monitor is a bi-amplified reference monitor with next-generation drivers, offering high detail, precise imaging, a wide sweet spot, and a remarkable dynamic range to enhance the mix capabilities of any modern workspace. The magnetically-shielded 305P MkII features dual 41W Class-D amplifiers, which power the 5″ low frequency woofer and woven-composite 1″ neodymium tweeter. The combined output of the woofer and tweeter offer a frequency response of 49 Hz to 20 kHz with a peak SPL of 108 dB.

