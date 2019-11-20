Add Logitech’s Slim Keyboard to your 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $99.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech iPad Pro 12.9-inch Slim Combo Keyboard Case for $99.31 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer is $10 under Best Buy’s current sale price, beats the previous price drop offer by $7, and marks a new Amazon low. Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro, Logitech Slim Combo relies on the built-in Smart Connector. It also sports a case for added protection, as well as an adjustable kickstand for propping up your iPad Pro at various angles while watching movies or getting work done. Rounding out the features, there’s even a spot to stow your Apple Pencil. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 900 customers.

Up your productivity while also saving a sizable amount of cash by opting for this ultra-slim Bluetooth keyboard for $14 instead. You’ll ditch the all-in-one form factor present in the featured deal, but it’ll still serve your iPad Pro well for typing notes and more. Or if you plan on using it in tandem with another device, consider going the route of Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard, which is currently on sale for $20.

Those who still haven’t picked up one of Apple’s latest tablet will find a notable collection of discounts today on 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition.

Logitech iPad Pro 12.9-inch Keyboard Case features:

Add flexible viewing and typing options to your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with this Logitech Slim Combo case. Its full-size detachable keyboard automatically powers on when paired with the iPad, and the iOS shortcuts let you work efficiently. Adjust the built-in kickstand of this Logitech Slim Combo case to suit your preferred viewing angle.

