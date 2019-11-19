Pair a MacBook, iPad, and more with Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard at $20

Best Buy currently offers the Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard for $19.99 shipped. Usually selling for $30 these days, this offer takes 33% off the going rate, matches our previous mention, and is inline with the best Amazon offer we’ve seen to date. Logitech’s keyboard brings a 3-in-1 design to your desk that allows you to pair multiple devices at a time. To make alternating between inputs a breeze, you’ll find a built-in switch for changing the Bluetooth connection. Alongside its QWERTY layout, there’s also a built-in tray that props up phones, tablets, and more. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you can live without the multi-device functionality found in the lead deal, then consider bringing home this highly-rated ultra-slim Bluetooth keyboard for $14 instead. This alternative matches the Logitech model’s compact design but ditches the higher-end feature in order to save you an extra 30%. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 890 customers.

Gamers looking to give their setups a bit of an upgrade will be glad to know we’re still seeing Logitech’s Orion Spark RGB Gaming Keyboard at $90, and more from $55.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard features:

Optimize your typing with this Logitech K480 920-006342 Bluetooth multidevice keyboard that features an Easy-Switch dial to switch typing between 3 Bluetooth-enabled devices for convenient and versatile use.

