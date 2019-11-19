Pair a MacBook, iPad, and more with Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard at $20

- Nov. 19th 2019 4:30 pm ET

0

Best Buy currently offers the Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard for $19.99 shipped. Usually selling for $30 these days, this offer takes 33% off the going rate, matches our previous mention, and is inline with the best Amazon offer we’ve seen to date. Logitech’s keyboard brings a 3-in-1 design to your desk that allows you to pair multiple devices at a time. To make alternating between inputs a breeze, you’ll find a built-in switch for changing the Bluetooth connection. Alongside its QWERTY layout, there’s also a built-in tray that props up phones, tablets, and more. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you can live without the multi-device functionality found in the lead deal, then consider bringing home this highly-rated ultra-slim Bluetooth keyboard for $14 instead. This alternative matches the Logitech model’s compact design but ditches the higher-end feature in order to save you an extra 30%. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 890 customers. 

Gamers looking to give their setups a bit of an upgrade will be glad to know we’re still seeing Logitech’s Orion Spark RGB Gaming Keyboard at $90, and more from $55.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard features:

Optimize your typing with this Logitech K480 920-006342 Bluetooth multidevice keyboard that features an Easy-Switch dial to switch typing between 3 Bluetooth-enabled devices for convenient and versatile use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go