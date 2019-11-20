Amazon currently offers the Razer Mamba HyperFlux Wireless Gaming Mouse and Mouse Pad for $130.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250, like you’ll find from Razer, it just recently dropped to $196 and is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is also the first time we’ve seen it below $190. Headlined by a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer has also included nine programable macro buttons, Chroma RGB lighting, and more. Though what allows the Mamba HyperFlux to really stand out from other mice is that it comes paired with a mousepad that wirelessly supplies power. This means that worrying about plugging in or swapping the batteries will be a thing of the past. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 410 customers. More below.

Update 11/20 @ 12:46 PM: GameStop is offering the SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad for $0.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost shipping is included for orders of $35, otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, Amazon has it listed for $10 and this is the best price we’ve seen historically. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped at Amazon. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer will save you $20 and comes within $3 of the Amazon low. This model lacks the sophisticated wireless power setup found in the lead deal, but delivers a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and other gaming features just the same. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 400 shoppers.

Did you know that THX Audio, a noise cancelling mic and customizable audio could all fit into a pair of gaming headphones? Take a look at our recent hands-on review with Razer’s Kraken Ultimate to learn more. Or if you need a new keyboard to go along with either of today’s gaming mice, we’re seeing Logitech’s Orion Spark RGB Gaming Keyboard at $90, as well as more from $55.

Razer Mamba HyperFlux Mouse:

Navigate precisely with this Razer HyperFlux wireless mouse bundle. It includes a wireless charging pad that has dual hard and soft cloth surfaces for flexibility with speed and control, and the gaming mouse delivers comfortable accuracy thanks to its ergonomic shape and 16,000 dpi optical sensor. This Razer HyperFlux wireless mouse bundle has mechanical switches for improved longevity.

