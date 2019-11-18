Save $40 on Logitech’s Orion Spark RGB Gaming Keyboard at $90, more from $55

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg and Best Buy. Typically selling for around $130 these days, that’s good for an over 30% discount, comes within $2.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen there in 2019. Logitech’s Orion Spark is said to be the world’s fastest RGB gaming keyboard thanks to featuring the company’s Romer-G mechanical switches. That means you’re looking at up to 25 percent faster actuation than other models, giving you an upper hand in competitive play. There’s also customizable RGB lighting, nine macro keys, and more built-in here. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Razer Blackwidow Essential Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped at Amazon. You’ll find it matched at Best Buy, as well. Usually selling for $95, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen this price so far. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Set either of the gaming keyboards on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard. Lastly, don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look at the Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL, which is now Jordan’s go-to wireless gaming headset.

