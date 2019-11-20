Samsung Galaxy Fit beats the projected Black Friday price at $59 (Reg. $100)

B&H is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $59 shipped. Usually selling for $100, Samsung currently has it marked down to $79 as part of its pre-Black Friday sale. Amazon, as well as several other retailers, are matching this price. Today’s offer is good for a 41% discount and marks the lowest we’ve tracked to date. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save a bit more than the lead deal when opting for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for $49 at Amazon. This option sports an overall similar design to the Galaxy Fit, but ditches the Samsung branding in favor of up to 20-day battery life. You’ll still find similar fitness tracking capabilities and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Speaking of Samsung, we’re still seeing its Galaxy Tab A bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card on sale for $202 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Fit features:

Stay updated on fitness progress with this Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge. This Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch seamlessly integrates the vibrant AMOLED display within its slim profile.

