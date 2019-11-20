Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Alto’s Odyssey, Kenshō, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including DEEMO, Mini Metro, Oddmar, Kenshō, Alto’s Odyssey, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navichord • chord sequencer: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Oddmar: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mister Battery: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Purple Onion – TOR Browser VPN: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Power Hover: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Muscle Premium Human Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Articulation Assessment ToolKt: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Fluxx: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX + AU: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $8 (Reg. $10)

