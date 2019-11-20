Today’s Best Game Deals: Gears 5 Bundle $26, Tetris Effect $20, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is offering the Gears 5 Bundle Pack for $25.99 with free digital delivery. Along with a copy of the new Gears 5, it also comes with downloads for Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4. Gears 5 on its own sells for over $38 on Amazon and has never sold for less. Unless you’re planing on scoring the Gears 5 Xbox One bundle, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the entire series. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Tetris Effect, Pokémon Sword, Trine 4, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and many more.

More game/console deals:

