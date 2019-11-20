Today’s Best Game Deals: Gears 5 Bundle $26, Tetris Effect $20, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is offering the Gears 5 Bundle Pack for $25.99 with free digital delivery. Along with a copy of the new Gears 5, it also comes with downloads for Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4. Gears 5 on its own sells for over $38 on Amazon and has never sold for less. Unless you’re planing on scoring the Gears 5 Xbox One bundle, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the entire series. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Tetris Effect, Pokémon Sword, Trine 4, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Tetris Effect PS4 $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. up to $75) | Walmart
- Plus Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheels
- Pokémon Sword $46 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG9C2
- Pokémon Shield $46 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG9C
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider $12.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $37+) | Amazon
- Trine 4 $24 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG8C2
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $42 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG8C
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT8C
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Astral Chain $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wild Guns Reloaded $14 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $9.50 (Reg. $12+) | Best Buy
- Castlevania Requiem from $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- LEGO Worlds $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
