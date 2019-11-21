Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Very Little Nightmares, Beholder, more

- Nov. 21st 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Causality, Hyperforma, Beholder, Very Little Nightmares, A Bleaker Predicklement, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home+ 4: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: A Bleaker Predicklement: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $40, Need for Speed Heat $39, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navichord • chord sequencer: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Oddmar: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mister Battery: $1 (Reg. $3)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard