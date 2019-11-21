Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $40, Need for Speed Heat $39, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds Standard Edition for $39.99 in digital form. Regularly $60, this is $5 under the current Xbox Black Friday digital price and the best we have tracked. After releasing to solid reviews, this is one sci-fi, story-driven RPG experience you’ll want to consider. Expanding upon the open-world Fallout formula, The Outer Worlds is filled with quirky characters to chat with, player choice and alien baddies to fell. Head below for even more early Black Friday price drops as Amazon is now matching (or undercutting) the Microsoft digital sale on titles like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Need for Speed: Heat, Monster Hunter: World, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more.

