Sabrent’s highly-rated USB 3.2 NVMe enclosure is down to $29.50 (Reg. $45)

Store4PC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB 3.2 Tool-Free Enclosure for NVMe Enclosure for $29.74 shipped with code 15EW489M at checkout. This is down from its $45 list price, $35 sale price, and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for the best way to keep portable storage with you, NVMe is it. These M.2 drives are super small, require no external power, and are shock-proof, making them perfect for storing documents for access on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’d rather stick to the tried-and-true style of 2.5-inch drives, this enclosure is just $7.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t offer USB 3.2 speeds, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal for those on a budget.

For a drive that’s already built and ready to go, check out Seagate’s 2TB Xbox model. It’s on sale for $70, which is $20 off and is the perfect addition to your gaming setup.

Sabrent USB 3.2 NVMe Enclosure features:

SPEED – USB 3.2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits.

CONVENIENCE – No more screws! This enclusre is 100% tool free alowing you to swap drives with ease.

DESIGN – Ultra slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.

HEAT MANAGEMENT – Professional Aluminum Case. Designed for optimal heat Dissipation and reduced power consumption.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!