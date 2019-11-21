Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB Xbox External HDD for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s up to $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. With 2TB of storage, this Xbox external HDD is ready to store up to 50 new titles on your beloved console. Whether you have a fast internet connection or not, having titles always downloaded can be extremely handy. Official branding makes this Xbox external HDD a go-to option for Microsoft console fans. Not only is the word Xbox prominently shown along the top, the official logo and branded green color are also there. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Oh, and if you can live without Xbox branding, check out current offers on similarly-sized drives.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to score an Xbox One Dual Controller Charger for $18. This lets you kick AA batteries to the curb while also keeping your controllers organized and always topped off.

Now that you’ve scored an Xbox external HDD, it’s time to download more games. Timing couldn’t be better with a massive Xbox Black Friday game sale live right now. Hundreds of titles are on sale and discounts reach up to 65%, making now one of the best times to score games you can play in the upcoming months.

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch that needs a capacity boost, don’t forget that SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is just $45, placing it within five cents of its all-time low.

Seagate 2TB Xbox External HDD features:

Do not delete games from Xbox consoles just to make room for new ones store 50+ titles with 2TB of portable external hard drive storage

Experience no lag gaming with a portable hard drive optimized specifically for Xbox

Dive into the action with quick step by step setup and plug and play USB 3.0 connectivity no power cable needed

