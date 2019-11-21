UGG is getting in the holiday spirit with a gift guide that’s full of ideas for your entire family. These cozy gift ideas include items such as slippers, robes, boots, pajamas, and much more. They even have a list of items that are budget-friendly and priced at under $100. This list isn’t just full of apparel and shoes, but it also includes home items that will makes wonderful gifts. UGG offers free delivery on all orders too. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from UGG’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Cozy Gift Ideas

Gifting a robe is such a great idea for any man in your life. The Kalib Robe is nice for lounging and it has a sherpa lining for added warmth. This robe features a brushed cotton flannel and comes in three color options. It’s priced at $165 and would be a go-to for everyday wear.

For women, the Fremont Cardigan is another wonderful gift idea that’s priced at $98. I personally own this cardigan and it’s extremely soft. It feels like you’re wear a blanket and it washes beautifully as well. This is also a great option for summer evenings or winter wear. You can score it in an array of color options and it has a high-low hem that’s flattering.

Timeless Gift Ideas

A timeless gift idea for women is the Classic Tall Sheepskin Boots for $200. These boots will never go out of style and they will look nice with leggings or jeans alike. They have a soft sheepskin inside, and a rigid outsole to promote traction during rain or snow. I also love the color options that these boots come in. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews.

However for men, the Neumel Boots are another timeless option. This style is very versatile shoe that will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. These boots have a leather exterior for a polished look and a sheepskin interior for warmth. It also features a cushioned insole to promote comfort. You can find thiem priced at $150.

Gifts Under $100

UGG has loads of gift ideas under $100. One of our favorite items for gifting this season is the Pom Pom Fleece Lined Crew Socks. These socks were designed to feel like a slipper and will make a perfect option for lounging.

Which piece from the UGG Gift Guide was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out The North Face Holiday Gift Guide that has an array of outerwear, accessories, and more.

