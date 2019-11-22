Amazon launches Black Friday deals on Fire tablets from $30, kids version starts at $60

Amazon’s Black Friday pricing on its latest Fire 7 Tablet is here from $29.99 shipped. That model comes with 16GB of storage, or you can upgrade to 32GB at $49.99. The larger Fire HD 8 is also on sale at $49.99 and $79.99, respectively for 16 and 32GB configurations. Finally, Fire HD 10 is $99.99 (Reg. $150). Today’s deal is a match of our previous Prime Day mention and the all-time low price. Fire 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display, while the larger option in today’s sale delivers a full HD display. Ideal for those not in need of Apple’s latest iPads or for kids that you don’t want to spend a fortune on just to have a tablet around. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for Fire Kids tablet deals.

Amazon is also kicking off Black Friday pricing for its popular Fire HD Kids tablets today, headlined by the 8-inch model at $79.99. This is a $50 discount from the regular price and the best price we’ve seen at Amazon. You can upgrade to the 10-inch variety for $149.99, which is a $50 price drop. Those looking to save further will want to grab the Fire 7 Kids tablet at $59.99 (Reg. $100). Amazon includes a year’s worth of FreeTime Unlimited with purchase. Your kids will be able to enjoy child-focused content that’s age appropriate, including “over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

It’s a good idea to invest in a case for some extra protection. Moko has a wide range of styles from $10 to fit just about any preference. Includes a folio design, so you’ll be able to keep things safe and secure. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Fire 7 tablet features:

Engineered and tested by Amazon, Fire 7 is our best-selling tablet—now 2X the storage, faster quad-core processor, hands-free with Alexa, and 2X as durable as the latest iPad mini. Complete tasks, enjoy movies on the go, browse recipes, or ask Alexa for the weather—making your every day easier. Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs. Stream or download thousands of videos from Prime Video, Netflix, STARZ, and SHOWTIME. Discover over 570,000 apps and games, 475,000 Audible titles, and millions of songs.

