Best Buy beats Black Friday, offering the Pixel 3a from $200 on Verizon

Best Buy is offering Verizon customers the Pixel 3a for $8.34 per month when you add a new line or start new service. An activation fee of up to $40 may apply. Upgrade to the Pixel 3a XL for $11.67 per month with the same requirements. Note: Be sure to choose the “New Line or Activation” section to get the discounted price. This makes the devices $200 and $280 respectively after a 24-month contract has been paid out, which is up to $200 in savings. For comparison, we’re expecting the 3a to be down to $299 at Google’s Black Friday sale. Pixel 3a is great for those who want a budget-focused smartphone that has a killer camera, as we found in our hands-on review, where we called it “The Pixel for the rest of us.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Considering you’re saving so much here, make sure you keep this device protected. We’d recommend picking up Spigen’s Liquid Crystal case for $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. The clear design lets you see the beautiful colors of your new smartphone while protecting it from drops.

Another must-have is tempered glass to keep your screen safe from scratches and cracks. This 3-pack includes an install guide to make sure nothing is crooked and carries a lifetime warranty. Coming in at $10 itself, it’s a must-have. Be sure to swing by our Pixel 3a best accessories guide to finding even more must-haves.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

