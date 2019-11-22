The ASUS ROG Strix RX 570 graphics card starts your PC build: $160 (Reg. $225)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 4GB Gaming OC Edition Graphics Card for $159.99 shipped. This is nearly 25% off its regular going rate and is a match for its all-time low. If you’re building a custom PC, this is a must-have. I’m a huge fan of ASUS’ ROG Strix line-up of cards and components, as they always boast a high quality and have rarely failed on me in use. Plus, these components just look fantastic when compared to other company’s offerings. The RX 570 is a great graphics card for those who are just getting their feet wet with PC gaming, allowing easy 1080p playback of most AAA titles. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Another essential for PC gaming is a fast storage drive. For $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this 120GB SSD is a must-have for any computer build. SSDs offer speedy boot times and program launch times, making for a smoother experience.
Don’t forget about our PC gaming deals from earlier. We have Samsung’s 970 Evo 1TB for $150, and two 8TB IronWolf NAS drives for $370. Either of these would make a worthy addition to any gaming setup.
ASUS ROG Strix RX 570 features:
- 1310 MHz Boost Clock (OC Mode) for 7% performance improvement over reference. Engine Clock: 1300 MHz (gaming mode)
- Asus Aura Sync RGB lighting features a nearly endless spectrum of colors with the ability to synchronize effects across an ever-expanding ecosystem of AURA Sync enabled products
- Directcu II with patented wing-blade Fans on 0dB fan technology delivers 30% cooler and 3x quieter performance contact with direct-GPU contact heat pipes
- Easily monitor and control your GPU’s performance and cooling with the intuitive GPU Tweak II interface and Fan Connect II for GPU and CPU temperature sensing
